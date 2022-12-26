Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

