Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,000 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for approximately 3.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Mplx by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. Citigroup began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

