Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

