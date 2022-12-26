Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 350 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXN opened at $164.38 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $193.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average of $165.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

