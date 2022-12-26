Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 5,100 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,677,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

IIPR opened at $103.28 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $265.98. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

