Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 700 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

SUI opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

