Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sunoco makes up about 0.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sunoco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sunoco by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $43.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.22%.

SUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

