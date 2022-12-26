Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 16.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $97.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

