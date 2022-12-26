Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Masco were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $33,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,774,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,404,000 after buying an additional 489,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

