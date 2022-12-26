Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $265.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.