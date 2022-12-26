Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 568,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

KMI opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

