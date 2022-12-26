Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,985,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,686,000 after purchasing an additional 148,165 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

