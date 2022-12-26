Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Raised by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $49.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.