Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 328,309 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

STLD opened at $102.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $113.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

