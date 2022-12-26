Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 59,026 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 469.7% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,395,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 1,150,428 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 421,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

