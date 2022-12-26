Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $177.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.07.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

