Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 1.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

PLD stock opened at $113.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

