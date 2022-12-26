Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Purchased by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,321 shares during the quarter. Stratasys comprises approximately 6.3% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Stratasys worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $11.45 on Monday. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.86 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

