Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $242.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.