Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $271,347.73 and $12.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014073 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00227556 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00061754 USD and is down -27.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.