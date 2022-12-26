Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,955 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Shares of WM opened at $159.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

