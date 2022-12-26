Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 25,573 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $127,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $531.31 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.39 and a 200-day moving average of $522.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

