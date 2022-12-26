Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

