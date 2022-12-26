Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

