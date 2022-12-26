Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.18.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

