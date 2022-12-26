Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

