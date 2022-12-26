Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.90 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $100.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

