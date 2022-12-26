Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American Tower by 11.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.9 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $212.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.