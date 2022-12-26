Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after buying an additional 137,594 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.