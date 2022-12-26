Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 172.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 762.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

