Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Argus increased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

