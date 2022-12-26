T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 347.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 22.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in T-Mobile US by 71.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

