Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 132.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

