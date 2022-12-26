Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.