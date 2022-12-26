Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

