Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.