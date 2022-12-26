Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Decreased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Shares of TXN opened at $164.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

