Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $193.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

