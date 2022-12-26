Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.38 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

