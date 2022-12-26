Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

