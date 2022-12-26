TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Stock Position Lessened by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. TFI International makes up 5.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $45,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in TFI International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

TFI International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TFII opened at $101.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $113.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

TFI International Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.