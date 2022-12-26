TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Stock Position Lessened by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. TFI International makes up 5.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $45,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in TFI International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.
TFI International Trading Up 0.6 %
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s payout ratio is 12.26%.
TFI International Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.