The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 235.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

