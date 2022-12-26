The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

