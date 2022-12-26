The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Hershey comprises about 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

HSY stock opened at $235.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $188.17 and a twelve month high of $242.63.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

