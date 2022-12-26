The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.6 %

SJM stock opened at $159.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.