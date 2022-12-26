The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lessened by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $50,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

TJX stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

