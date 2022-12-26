The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $238,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $189.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.08. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $191.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.