Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $540.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.