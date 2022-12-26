Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,799,000 after acquiring an additional 525,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $540.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

