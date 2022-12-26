Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 223,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 32,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

ORCL stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

